Police appeal after man seen exposing himself in Staffordshire

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are hunting for a man who exposed himself in Tamworth on Sunday.

The man, described as Asian and in his 40s, was seen exposing himself in the Belgrave Lakes area at 9.30pm.

He was wearing a blue jacket and blue shorts at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen the man or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the time of the incident.

"Contact us through Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk - or call 101, quoting incident number 780 of 14 May.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

