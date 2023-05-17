Notification Settings

Man, 40, in court accused of child sex abuse charges including rape of girl under 16

By Nick Humphreys

A man has appeared in court facing child sex abuse charges.

Mubarek Ali, who turned 40 on Sunday, has been charged with three counts of raping a girl under the age of 16, one count of trafficking a girl for sexual exploitation and two counts of indecent assault against a girl.

The alleged offences date back to between October 2002 and up to October 2009.

Ali, of Portland Road, Birmingham, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via video link from prison on the Isle of Wight. He entered no pleas to the charges.

Sahil Sinha, representing Ali, requested an adjournment to late June, which was granted by Judge Peter Barrie.

Ali is expected to next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing after speaking with his lawyer. He remains in custody.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

