Man, 40, in court accused of child sex abuse charges including rape of girl under 16

Mubarek Ali, who turned 40 on Sunday, has been charged with three counts of raping a girl under the age of 16, one count of trafficking a girl for sexual exploitation and two counts of indecent assault against a girl.

The alleged offences date back to between October 2002 and up to October 2009.

Ali, of Portland Road, Birmingham, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via video link from prison on the Isle of Wight. He entered no pleas to the charges.

Sahil Sinha, representing Ali, requested an adjournment to late June, which was granted by Judge Peter Barrie.