Vandals strike Brierley Hill community project less than a week after arson attack

They first struck at Hawbush Community Gardens (HCG) last Thursday, torching a garden shelter and returned on Sunday night to again set fire to equipment, including chairs and a saw horse used by volunteers who have worked to turn the area into an urban oasis in the town.

Now the chair of HCG says they will have to install security measures at the site off Bull Lane, between Hawbush Primary School and the canal.

Ken Smith, said he wanted to be ready for the next time by installing security cameras and on the advice of the fire service, will be looking for support to fence off part of the area.

Group members had been upset by the attacks he said, which also included damage to a tree.

He said: “At least with this type of security, we will be alerted if people are coming onto the site to cause damage. We can get down there and engage with them before any damage is caused.”

Despite the damage, he said: “I want to talk to them with courtesy and respect about what they are doing. There is no point bad-mouthing them.”

“We are here for the whole community, even for the idiots who did this. They are part of the community and should help care for it.

“This kind of behaviour will potentially set them off on a bad pathway through life, so by engaging with them we can be constructive and help them value their community.”

Ken said the gardens are there for them to use and many young people do ask if they can come in and gather together at the site, which is fine so long as they respect the place.

He added that local people are now keeping watch and reporting incidents and two local PCSOs had said they will step up patrols.

The fire service has advised the group to approach the council about funding for fencing off the area.