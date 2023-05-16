Birmingham men jailed for historical child sexual abuse after one offender wrote letter detailing crimes

Adam Judd (left) and Wayne Judd jailed for child sexual abuse.

The offences came to light when Adam Judd was already serving a prison sentence for sexual offences that he was sentenced for in 2014.

He was due for release when he confessed further crimes to a cell mate.

He said he was tired of holding it back and wrote a letter in 2017 detailing offences he had committed against his victims between 2011 – 2014.

The letter identified two further victims who had not been part of the original investigation, so police visited them to give them the opportunity to report the crimes against them.

West Midlands Police added: "This led to detectives from our Public Protection Unit interviewing Adam Judd and also his uncle, Wayne Judd, although the latter denied any wrong-doing.

"Statements were taken from the women, who were both under the age of 14 at the time of their abuse, and enough evidence was built up to charge the pair."

On April 3, they appeared at Birmingham Crown Court where 26-year-old Adam Judd pleaded guilty to 11 counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Wayne Judd, aged 30 from Marston Road, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape.