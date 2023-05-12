West Midlands Police have released an image of Kody Stephens to help in their appeal

Ronique Thomas was found with stab injuries in High Street, Kings Heath, at about 2.30am on April 26.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have already been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Ronique Thomas was killed in Kings Heath High Street. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police now want to speak to 20-year-old Kody Stephens – who also goes by the name Stephenson – in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting log number 255 of 26/4/23.