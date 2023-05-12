Notification Settings

Police seek third man in connection with fatal stabbing in Kings Heath High Street

By Isabelle Parkin

A third man is wanted by police in connection with a murder that took place in a West Midlands high street.

West Midlands Police have released an image of Kody Stephens to help in their appeal
Ronique Thomas was found with stab injuries in High Street, Kings Heath, at about 2.30am on April 26.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have already been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Ronique Thomas was killed in Kings Heath High Street. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police now want to speak to 20-year-old Kody Stephens – who also goes by the name Stephenson – in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting log number 255 of 26/4/23.

To speak to someone anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



By Isabelle Parkin





