New date for hearing about continuing Black Country street racing injunction

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal with the High Court Injunction Street signage in Bilston

The High Court injunction prohibits people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

It covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine or an order to have their assets seized.

The interim injunction, which is served against ‘persons unknown’, was initially granted in December and reviewed and continued in February.

The injunction has seen a reduction in street racing across the Black Country which has caused several accidents, including two fatalities in November of two spectators in Oldbury when a powerful Nissan Skyline ploughed into a crowd on the Birmingham Road.

Further review hearing was due to take place on Monday but has been rearranged and will now take place at Birmingham District Registry on Friday 19 May, 2023, at 10.30am.

The application was led by the City of Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.