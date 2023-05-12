Michael Gadsby has been jailed for eight weeks

Rio Spa and Beauty in Bearwood Road, Smethwick, was targeted in February 2020 by Michael Gadsby, who took an iPhone, £140 in cash and a charity collection box.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of burglary when he appeared at Preston Magistrates Court in Lancashire on Friday, May 5.

Gadsby, of Elmstead in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was jailed for eight weeks.

The court noted that the reason for his imprisonment was because his crime was "so serious because the offence was aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending", and "committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence".