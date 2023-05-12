Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jailed: Thief targeted Sandwell spa while serving suspended prison sentence

By David StubbingsSmethwickCrimePublished: Comments

A man who stole a charity collection box from a spa in Sandwell has been jailed.

Michael Gadsby has been jailed for eight weeks
Michael Gadsby has been jailed for eight weeks

Rio Spa and Beauty in Bearwood Road, Smethwick, was targeted in February 2020 by Michael Gadsby, who took an iPhone, £140 in cash and a charity collection box.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of burglary when he appeared at Preston Magistrates Court in Lancashire on Friday, May 5.

Gadsby, of Elmstead in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was jailed for eight weeks.

The court noted that the reason for his imprisonment was because his crime was "so serious because the offence was aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending", and "committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence".

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Birmingham
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News