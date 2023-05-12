Four arrested after fatal crash that killed three including four-year-old boy

The road is still closed following the incident which took place on Wednesday evening

The collision, between a Ford Focus and an Audi A7, took place on the A456 at Callow Hill at around 10.15pm on Wednesday evening.

Three passengers in the Ford Focus, including a 28-year-old woman, a 32-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the Audi also suffered minor injuries, and were taken to the Worcester Royal Hospital.

Three men, aged 31, 25 and 18 as well as one boy, aged 17, have since been arrested in connection to the incident and are currently in custody.

Police have since recovered two other vehicles that they believe to have been involved, including a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Vectra.

Chief Inspector for West Mercia Police, Graham Preece, said: "We know there has been some disruption in the area due to the road closure and I would like to thank people for their understanding and patience as we complete our enquiries.

"As our enquiries continue, we would ask anyone who witnessed to the collision, or was on the road at the time and has dash-cam footage to please get in contact with us."

People with information have been asked to contact investigation team at West Mercia Police on 101 extension 773 2145, or by email at dldcid@westmercia.police.uk.