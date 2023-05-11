Teen who stabbed schoolboy with sword 'was in shock' when told he was a killer, court told

Ronan Kanda

Despite thrusting an sword into Ronan Kanda, the teen claimed he had no idea he had injured his victim until he was at home later that night on June 29 last year.

The 17-year-old from Walsall, who cannot be named for legal reasons, took to the stand at Wolverhampton Crown Court on the first day of the case for the defence.

When asked how he felt when he realised he had killed Ronan he told jurors: "I could not believe it. I was just in shock.

"I could not believe it was Ronan. It was not meant to be Ronan. I could not believe I killed someone."

He added: "Food was delivered to the house, but I could not eat a thing."

The boy did admit throwing out a bin liner full of the packaging of a vast array of knives, machetes and swords he had purchased from DNA Leisure.

After explaining his feud with another boy at his school, which started with a fight in a playground, he explained he built an armoury of knives and swords at his home because he "was scared" of his rival.

He even had a giant machete called The Jungle Master which had terrifying serrated edges, lock knives and a sword set. However, when he and three others, one who cannot be named and Josiah Francis and Joseph Whittaker, drove to Bilston looking for his rival he took two swords.

Within a matter of days he was arrested and being questioned by police about the killing. He claimed he went against his solicitor's advice to say no comment and decided to answer questions, he then told the detectives the truth that it was him who stabbed Ronan.

When asked if he was crying during the interview, he said: "Yes, I was upset, I told them I did not mean to hurt anyone. We went to Mount Road to look for who we were after. We saw Ronan who looked like who we were after.

"I tried just poking it round (the sword) around and then it went in (Ronan). It was Ronan, my good friend. I did not mean to hurt him. I did not intend to stab him."