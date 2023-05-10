Notification Settings

Man who performed sex act in town while carrying cocaine avoids jail

By David StubbingsKidderminsterCrimePublished: Comments

A man caught performing a sex act on himself while carrying cocaine has avoided going to jail.

Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Kevin Preece appeared in Kidderminster Magistrates Court last Wednesday charged with possession of a class A drug, two counts of exposure and performing an act of outraging public decency.

The 40-year-old of Clent Avenue, Kidderminster, admitted all four charges which date back to April 11 in the Worcestershire town.

The court heard how he exposed himself and performed a sex act in a public place. Police also found him to be in possession of cocaine.

Preece was given a three-year community order and an 84-day alcohol abstinence order, which will be monitored until late July.

He was also given a 12-week curfew, keeping him in his home between 7pm and 7am, ordered to attend an accredited sexual offending group work programme and to take part in up to 55 rehabilitation activity days.

The court noted that his offences had passed the custody threshold, but noted that a community order running until 2026 would allow him to undertake the recommendations made by probation.

