West Midlands Police make first applications using new powers to crack down on knife crime

Serious violence reduction orders (SVROs) were introduced on April 19 in four police force areas, including the West Midlands.

If granted, they allow officers to stop and search past offenders to identify if they are in possession of a knife or blade.

It will make it easier for police to search them for weapons.

On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court and received a 12-month prison sentence for possession of a lock knife and a four week jail term, to run concurrently, for possession of a Class A drug.

The investigation team submitted a SVRO application at court, as the defendant was already serving a suspended sentence for possession of a lock and craft knife.

His SVRO hearing will be held at Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A further four applications have been made and will be heard at court in the coming days.

Superintendent Gareth Morris, of West Midlands Police, said: “We are pleased to be one of only four police forces trialling these additional powers, anything that helps us tackle this issue and keep the pressure on those who are involved in the most serious violent crime is very welcome.

“Ultimately, we will use any tool available to us to keep our communities safe, so any extra measures that we can use are a huge help.

"It gives us a more proactive approach for repeat offenders and will help us protect those most vulnerable from being drawn into further exploitation by criminal gangs.

“This pilot coincides with a range of activity already taking place to tackle knife crime and serious violence across the West Midlands together with partnership work with the violence reduction unit.”

The court will be able to make an SVRO when an adult is convicted of an offence involving a bladed article or offensive weapon.