Ronique Thomas

Ronique Thomas, who was 33, was stabbed on Kings Heath High Street near the junction of Queensbridge Road just before 2.30am on Wednesday and died at the scene.

Police have confirmed that two males, aged 20 and 17, will appear in court in the coming days charged with murdering Mr Thomas.

West Midlands Police said: "A 17-year-old boy arrested on Friday has now been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place, and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday. He cannot be named due to his age.

"Nathaniel Daly, aged 20 [and of Benmore Avenue in Birmingham], was also charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article yesterday, and appeared at court where he was remanded pending his appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

"We continue to appear for information to assist our investigation, you can do this by contacting us via Live Chat on our website or calling 101 quoting log number 255 of April 26.