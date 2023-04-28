Faces of kidnappers convicted of Wolverhampton businessman's £19,000 kidnap

From left; Baljit Baghral, David Baghral and Shanu Shanu

A jury at the city's crown court found brothers Baljit Baghral, aged 33, and David Baghral, 28, of Genge Avenue, Lanesfield, guilty of conspiring to kidnap an accountant on October 11 last year.

They demanded the sum after abducting the accountant in a car park, in Worcester Street, then transporting him in the back of a goods van to a rented flat above the Ocean Spice chip shop, in Summerhill Road, in Coseley.

The takeaway was being operated by one of the defendants.

After arrangements were made to deliver the cash to a bus stop, the victim was returned to the van from where he was able to make his escape and get help.

The pair denied the allegations and claimed they were forced to take part by a man armed with a gun who threatened them.

But the jury did not believe that they did not know about the kidnap plan and after the completion of the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this week, they were both found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail and possession of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A third man Shanu Shanu, 22, of Ealing, London, whom the court heard was recruited by the brothers to assist with the criminal enterprise, pleaded guilty to the offences at the start of the trial. All three will be sentenced next month.

The jury cleared a woman, Manjit Baghral, 31, of Trysull Road, Bradmore, also in Wolverhampton, of any wrongdoing in the case.