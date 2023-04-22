Chop shop raid uncovers 14 broken up cars and bikes in shipping containers

Parts of 14 stolen cars and bikes were found in the chop shop raid. Photo: West Midlands Police

Parts from 14 stolen vehicles were found during the raid, with forensic experts tracing 10 of them back to their original owners.

Parts of a stolen Toyota, Ford Focus, Nissan Juke, VW Golf and a motorbike were recovered, as well as parts from high value vehicles such as a Nissan GTR and Mercedes E63s.

The raid in South Yardley, Birmingham, was carried out by West Midlands Police's Gangs and Vehicle Crime Team.

Officers are now working with Staffordshire and Warwickshire Police after it was found that some of the stolen cars came from the respective counties.

A VW Golf was found stripped in the chop shop raid. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sgt James Harbour, Investigation Supervisor, said: “Officers were able to carry out the warrant thanks to intelligence they received.

"With the support of the public we can continue to tackle car crime and shut down chop shops.

“We always act on information. If something doesn’t feel right, always report it to us because your information does make a difference.”