Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chop shop raid uncovers 14 broken up cars and bikes in shipping containers

By David StubbingsBirminghamCrimePublished: Comments

Two shipping containers full of broken up cars and motorbikes have been found by police in a raid on a suspected chop shop.

Parts of 14 stolen cars and bikes were found in the chop shop raid. Photo: West Midlands Police
Parts of 14 stolen cars and bikes were found in the chop shop raid. Photo: West Midlands Police

Parts from 14 stolen vehicles were found during the raid, with forensic experts tracing 10 of them back to their original owners.

Parts of a stolen Toyota, Ford Focus, Nissan Juke, VW Golf and a motorbike were recovered, as well as parts from high value vehicles such as a Nissan GTR and Mercedes E63s.

The raid in South Yardley, Birmingham, was carried out by West Midlands Police's Gangs and Vehicle Crime Team.

Officers are now working with Staffordshire and Warwickshire Police after it was found that some of the stolen cars came from the respective counties.

A VW Golf was found stripped in the chop shop raid. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sgt James Harbour, Investigation Supervisor, said: “Officers were able to carry out the warrant thanks to intelligence they received.

"With the support of the public we can continue to tackle car crime and shut down chop shops.

“We always act on information. If something doesn’t feel right, always report it to us because your information does make a difference.”

As well as contacting police directly, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Staffordshire
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News