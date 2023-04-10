Three arrests after shots fired between two cars in Wolverhampton

Shots were fired on Upper Villiers Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.

Police were called shortly before 7pm on Sunday to Upper Villiers Street, where an argument took place between the occupants of two cars and shots were fired.

One of the cars struck a vehicle being driven by an innocent member of the public, who was thankfully unhurt.

Following initial inquiries at the scene, a car involved was stopped and three men were arrested. They remain in custody as officers continue the investigation.