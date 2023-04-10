Notification Settings

Three arrests after shots fired between two cars in Wolverhampton

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Three people have been arrested after shots were fired between two cars in Wolverhampton.

Shots were fired on Upper Villiers Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.
Police were called shortly before 7pm on Sunday to Upper Villiers Street, where an argument took place between the occupants of two cars and shots were fired.

One of the cars struck a vehicle being driven by an innocent member of the public, who was thankfully unhurt.

Following initial inquiries at the scene, a car involved was stopped and three men were arrested. They remain in custody as officers continue the investigation.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher said: "We are confident this was an isolated incident and that there is no cause for wider concern in the community, including worshippers at the nearby Gurdwara, we will maintain a presence to provide reassurance."

Eleanor Lawson

