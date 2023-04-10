Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Several arrests after gang of youths involved in assault near school

By Eleanor LawsonKidderminsterCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Several people have been arrested after a gang of youths assaulted two others near a Kidderminster school.

The assault happened on Stoney Lane, Kidderminster, near St Mary's School. Photo: Google.
The assault happened on Stoney Lane, Kidderminster, near St Mary's School. Photo: Google.

The attack happened on Stoney Lane near St Mary's School between 5pm and 5.15pm on Sunday.

Police are investigating the assault and appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

A spokesperson for North Worcestershire Police said: "Officers were called to a report of a gang of youths assaulting two others. We have already several arrests in relation to this incident.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to contact us. Log refs - 00344_i_09042023. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News