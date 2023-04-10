Several arrests after gang of youths involved in assault near school

The assault happened on Stoney Lane, Kidderminster, near St Mary's School. Photo: Google.

The attack happened on Stoney Lane near St Mary's School between 5pm and 5.15pm on Sunday.

Police are investigating the assault and appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

A spokesperson for North Worcestershire Police said: "Officers were called to a report of a gang of youths assaulting two others. We have already several arrests in relation to this incident.