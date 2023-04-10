Several arrests after gang of youths involved in assault near school

The attack happened on Stoney Lane near St Mary's School between 5pm and 5.15pm on Sunday.
Police are investigating the assault and appealing for any witnesses to contact them.
A spokesperson for North Worcestershire Police said: "Officers were called to a report of a gang of youths assaulting two others. We have already several arrests in relation to this incident.
"We are appealing for any witnesses to contact us. Log refs - 00344_i_09042023. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."