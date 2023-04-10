Notification Settings

Police dog helps to detain suspects after serious assault in Kidderminster

By Lisa O'BrienBewdleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A police dog helped to detain suspects allegedly involved in a serious assault in Kidderminster.

Police dog Gremlin. Photo: @K999Cops
West Mercia Police said police dog Gremlin was busy overnight assisting North Worcestershire Police.

In a tweet, West Mercia Police Dogs said she detained two men who ran from officers after allegedly being involved in a serious assault on a teenager in Kidderminster.

Later on, she tracked down a suspected drink driver who had allegedly run from the scene of a collision in Bewdley.

