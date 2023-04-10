Police dog helps to detain suspects after serious assault in Kidderminster

West Mercia Police said police dog Gremlin was busy overnight assisting North Worcestershire Police.
In a tweet, West Mercia Police Dogs said she detained two men who ran from officers after allegedly being involved in a serious assault on a teenager in Kidderminster.
Later on, she tracked down a suspected drink driver who had allegedly run from the scene of a collision in Bewdley.
