Full list of sentences handed down in ‘abhorrent and cruel’ Walsall sex abuse case

James Evans - Jailed.

In the biggest investigation of its kind in West Midland Police’s history, three trials have taken place in the last 15 months to ensure that justice was served for the victims who were younger than 12 at the time of their abuse.

Reporting restrictions were in place until the verdict of the third trial today (5 April) which saw the conviction of three defendants, they will be sentenced on 12 May. One more defendant was found not guilty.

The first trial in January last year saw a verdict reached in May for nine defendants. And the second trial ran from September to January this year convicting a further nine defendants.

The offending came to light in 2017 and Operation Satchel began. A team of officers worked with Social Services firstly to safeguard the children and then carefully uncover what had happened to them.

Officers conducted more than 70 suspect interviews in their quest to bring the offenders to justice resulting in multiple charges against each defendant and sentences of up to life in prison.

Full list of sentences