Full list of sentences handed down in ‘abhorrent and cruel’ Walsall sex abuse case

In the biggest investigation of its kind in West Midland Police’s history, three trials have taken place in the last 15 months to ensure that justice was served for the victims who were younger than 12 at the time of their abuse.
Reporting restrictions were in place until the verdict of the third trial today (5 April) which saw the conviction of three defendants, they will be sentenced on 12 May. One more defendant was found not guilty.
The first trial in January last year saw a verdict reached in May for nine defendants. And the second trial ran from September to January this year convicting a further nine defendants.
The offending came to light in 2017 and Operation Satchel began. A team of officers worked with Social Services firstly to safeguard the children and then carefully uncover what had happened to them.
Officers conducted more than 70 suspect interviews in their quest to bring the offenders to justice resulting in multiple charges against each defendant and sentences of up to life in prison.
Full list of sentences
James Evans, 38, Eyland Grove, Walsall, jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years and the court also issued him a sexual harm prevention order for life
David Baker, 41, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for 20 years with a further year on licence, given a restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Mark Smith, 34, Bloxwich Road, Walsall, jailed for 19 years with a further six years on licence and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
Natalie Wellington, 44, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for 16 years with a further year on licence, given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Tracy Baker, 41, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for 15 years with a further year on licence. She was also issued with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Kirsty Webb, 36, Bloxwich Road, Walsall, jailed for 10 years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
Phillip Wellington, 50, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for eight years with a further year on licence, given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Ann Clare, 43, Saw Mill Close, Walsall, jailed for eight years with a further three on licence and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
Pamela Howells, 58, Saw Mill Close, Walsall, jailed for seven years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years
Lee Webb, 40, Whitmore Street, Palfrey, Walsall, jailed for six years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
David Evans, 72, Adshed Road, Redcar, Cleveland, jailed for three-and-a-half years and he was also issued with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Jason Evans, 25, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for two years and six months and given a sexual harm prevention order that will run for 15 years
Luke Baker, 22, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for two years and four months, given an indefinite restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years
Stephen Webb, 65, given an absolute discharge by the court because of health conditions but he was instructed to be listed as a sex offender for five years
Dean Webb, 35, received a two year supervision order and was told he must notify as a sex offender for five years. The court also gave him a sexual harm prevention order to run over 40 years
Jane Evans, 71, given a two year supervision order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Ryan Evans, 23, given a community order for three years with supervision and sex offender work, a tagged curfew for 28 days and a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years
Natasha Webb, 37, to be sentenced at a future date
Matthew Evans, 32, Howard Road, Bilston, to be sentenced at a future date
John Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, to be sentenced at a future date
Violet Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, to be sentenced at a future date
Tina Jones, 62, of Springfields, Rushall, was found not guilty