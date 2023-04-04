The thief could be sentenced to up to 7 years in prison and receive an unlimited fine.

The Tomistoma crocodile died naturally at a zoo, and its skull - which measures approximately 60cm - was being professionally prepared so that it could be used for educational purposes.

It was taken sometime between Thursday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 28 during a burglary at a business in the Cannock area.

The skull would require an Article 10 licence under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (C.I.T.E.S.) in order to be sold.

The animal, a Tomistoma or 'false gharial', had been part of a successful UK breeding programme and its skull would have been beneficial to future research of the species, which is at risk of extinction.