Thieves steal skull of rare crocodile that died at zoo from business in Cannock

By Eleanor Lawson

A rare crocodile skull which was to be used for educational purposes has been stolen from a Cannock business.

The thief could be sentenced to up to 7 years in prison and receive an unlimited fine.

The Tomistoma crocodile died naturally at a zoo, and its skull - which measures approximately 60cm - was being professionally prepared so that it could be used for educational purposes.

It was taken sometime between Thursday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 28 during a burglary at a business in the Cannock area.

The skull would require an Article 10 licence under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (C.I.T.E.S.) in order to be sold.

If sold without a permit, those responsible could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison and receive an unlimited fine.

The animal, a Tomistoma or 'false gharial', had been part of a successful UK breeding programme and its skull would have been beneficial to future research of the species, which is at risk of extinction.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Darren Wilkes at: darren.wilkes@staffordshire.police.uk or call 101.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

