Suella Braverman pledges to take action on deadly machetes in message to Express & Star readers

In a message to Express & Star readers Suella Braverman MP said the Government was committed to combatting knife crime.

And she suggested legislation targeting the sale of machetes and other types of knife would be launched imminently.

It comes after West Midlands Police Federation chair Richard Cooke said a ban on the sale of machetes would be a key measure in an all out assault on knife crime.

Policing Minister Chris Philp has announced a consultation on the sale of weapons including machetes, which are increasingly becoming a factor in violent crime in the West Midlands.

Ms Braverman, who has been lobbied by Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes on the issue, said: "I'm grateful to Eddie for highlighting this important campaign by the Express and Star and I can assure your readers that the Government will be taking action to tackle the sale of machetes and other similar weapons in the near future."

Last year West Midlands Police recorded 1,894 crimes where machetes were used – around 160 a month – including robberies, assaults and murders.

The same of zombie knives was banned in 2016 following a campaign by the Express & Star, with possession now punishable by up to four years in prison.

However, machetes can still be sold to anyone aged over 18 providing they don't feature any obvious branding.

The weapons are readily available online and on the high street for as little as £15. It is understood that legislation being drawn up by Mr Philp would make it an offence to sell machetes and other types of blade. It would also be against the law to possess such weapons in the home.

The West Midlands has the highest rate of knife crime in the country and has seen a number of fatal stabbings this year. The victims include Bailey Atkinson, 20, and Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, who were knifed to death in separate incidents in Walsall.