Officers were called to Parsonage Street at about 12.30pm on Saturday.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, while a 39-year-old man suffered a minor injury.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

"We were called to Parsonage Street, West Bromwich at around 12.30pm on April 1 to reports of an assault.