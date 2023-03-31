West Midlands Police has released images of the pair following the Stourbridge assault

The incident took place on Stourbridge High Street at around 2am on March 12.

A man was with his friend when he was reportedly punched in the face following an argument between two men.

Police have said whilst the man was on the ground he was assaulted again, resulting in injuries to his head and face.

West Midlands Police has released images of the pair to help with their appeal.

A spokesperson said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have information."