Police release photos of two people they want to speak to after man attacked in Stourbridge

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have launched an appeal to find two men after another man was punched in the face and then attacked while on the ground.

West Midlands Police has released images of the pair following the Stourbridge assault
The incident took place on Stourbridge High Street at around 2am on March 12.

A man was with his friend when he was reportedly punched in the face following an argument between two men.

Police have said whilst the man was on the ground he was assaulted again, resulting in injuries to his head and face.

West Midlands Police has released images of the pair to help with their appeal.

A spokesperson said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have information."

People with information have been urged to contact the police by calling 101 or via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk/ quoting crime number 20/56635/23.

