Boy, 16, accused of murder lied in statement due to being 'scared' of what would happen, jury hears

John Jones was killed in the attack in February last year

The 16-year-old admitted lying to his solicitor who put together a prepared statement for the defendant over the incident in Caslon Crescent.

John Jones, 36, also known as one of the "Gummy Twins", was shot dead in a property on the road shortly before 7.30pm on February 25 last year.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, said in his statement he was made aware of the offences from what he'd seen "on the news and other media".

But when questioned by co-accused Ravi Talware's barrister, Gurdeep Garcha KC, if he had lied because he was at the scene, the defendant responded "yes and no" due to not being aware of all the offences at the time.

The youth denied meeting the victim's brother, Sebastian Jones, despite having been in the same room as him, and said he had never been to Caslon Crescent despite entering to rob the property of cannabis and cash, the court was told.

When questioned by Mr Garcha over why he had lied in the statement over the meeting, the 16-year-old clarified to the jury he was in the same room but said "that's not meeting him".

He admitted lying about visiting the road and when asked why, he added: "I was 15 [then] and I had been arrested under suspicion of murder. I was scared of everything that could have possibly happened."

When questioned about why he didn't stay silent, rather than lie in the statement, he said it was "something that happened in the moment".

Wolverhampton Crown Court previously heard on Monday that the youth said he did not hear a gunshot and that he was unaware anyone had been killed until days later when his mother told him there had been a shooting.

The prosecution’s case is that co-defendant Ravi Talware, 32, of Cavalier Circus, in Bushbury, Wolverhampton, used a single-barrelled shotgun to fire the fatal shot that killed John Jones.

Three adults and three youths deny murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding, and possessing the firearms. Talware, as well as Kevin Waldron, 41, and Scott Garrington, 51, both of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston, deny perverting the course of justice. Two of the youths admit knife possession while a third youth and the others deny that charge.