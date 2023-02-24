Man 'threatened at knifepoint and driven to cash point' in Cannock robbery

Huntington Terrace Road, Cannock. Photo: Google

The victim, a man in his 20s, had his car, wallet, mobile phone and watch stolen during the ordeal.

He sustained minor back, chest, head and neck injuries in the attack.

Police were called to an address off Huntington Terrace Road, Cannock, just after 11pm on Wednesday.

At around 9.30pm that day, the victim reported being threatened at knifepoint and assaulted, before being driven by the offenders to a nearby cash point where two of the suspects withdrew a quantity of cash using his bank cards.

His car was then stolen and abandoned in Cannock, but has since been recovered.

The victim was later taken to hospital by a family member, with his injuries described as non life-threatening.

Two men and a woman have since been arrested at an address in Cannock with a small quantity of class B drugs also seized.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery while a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing class B drugs and robbery. A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.