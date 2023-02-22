Notification Settings

Police appeal for info on pair after man seriously assaulted in Walsall robbery

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was seriously assaulted and had property taken from him in Walsall.

West Midlands Police have launched an appeal to help identify the pair

The man was attacked in Caldmore Green on December 22 last year, and police want to speak with two people.

CCTV footage has been released in a bid to identify the pair in connection with an attempted robbery, robbery and serious assault.

Walsall police said the pair have also been linked to reports of two other people being assaulted in separate incidents.

Anyone with any information should contact the force via live chat on their website quoting 20/1058925/22.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

