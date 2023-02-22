Police appeal for info on pair after man seriously assaulted in Walsall robbery

The man was attacked in Caldmore Green on December 22 last year, and police want to speak with two people.
CCTV footage has been released in a bid to identify the pair in connection with an attempted robbery, robbery and serious assault.
Walsall police said the pair have also been linked to reports of two other people being assaulted in separate incidents.
Anyone with any information should contact the force via live chat on their website quoting 20/1058925/22.
