Man handed 23-year prison sentence for sexually abusing three children

Mark Turner has been jailed for 23 years

Mark Turner, of Corbett Road, Hollywood, Birmingham, appeared at Worcester Crown Court on January 31 and was charged with child sex offences against three victims.

Turner was sentenced to 23 years in total, for offences including the rape of a child and indecent assault of a girl under the age of 14.

Detective Constable Fiona Millership said: “The verdict and the sentence handed down to Turner will I hope offer some solace and comfort to those he hurt.

“Tuner is a predator of children and once our investigation was under way, we uncovered more victims who he also abused and sexually assaulted.

“Not only should the sentence of 23 years serve as a warning to those sexually abusing children but my hope is that it reassures other victims and survivors that they can trust us to find them justice.

“If you have been abused, sexually assaulted, raped or exploited, talk to us and let us help you.”

If you feel you are a victim of any sexual offence you can report it via West Mercia's Victim Advice Line on 0800 952 3000 or visit victimadviceline.org.uk. This is a free, independent and confidential support service.