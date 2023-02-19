Dudley stabbing leaves victim in hospital with four men arrested and appeal to find another

Do you recognise this person?

Dudley Police said a man was found in High Street, after being stabbed in nearby Wolverhampton Street, on January 29. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition.

The four men arrested have since been released on bail.

A CCTV image of another man has now been released, with police trying to trace him in connection with the incident.

"Think you can help? Call 101 or use live chat on our website quoting the crime 20/76380/23.