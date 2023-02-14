Four arrests after stolen car found following Cannock burglary

A group of men went into the back garden of a home near Walsall Road and took the keys to a Vauxhall Viva just after 7.10pm on Saturday.

The group then used the keys to get into the car and drive it away from the area.

At around 10.20pm, police received reports of an attempted motorbike theft in Rugeley involving a group which matched the description of the car theft.

They tried to snap the bike lock which was attached but were unsuccessful.

Officers then spotted four males on Springfield Avenue and stopped them for a search, leading to the discovery of the stolen Vauxhall and the car keys which had been taken in the burglary.

Two men, aged 22 and 20, from Cannock, were both arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 14-year-old boy, from Cannock, was also arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

Another man, aged 21, from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of car theft.

All four have been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Andy Bryan, from CID at Staffordshire Police, said: “Vehicle crime remains a force priority and we’re continuing to work hard to ensure those responsible are dealt with as effectively as possible.

“There’s a number of ways which residents can help us prevent this type of crime – particularly by ensuring vehicle keys are secured and kept out of sight.

“Valuables of any kind should not be kept near windows or in clear view where they can be easily snatched by opportunists.

“Where possible, consider leaving your vehicle in view of CCTV and consider securing them with a steering lock to further discourage offenders – as we’ve seen in the incident involving the attempted motorbike theft.