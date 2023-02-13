Man shot in chest at point blank range over £175 drug debt, murder trial hears

The scene in Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, the day after the alleged attack

John Jones, 36, died while his younger brother Sebastian Jones survived serious injuries inflicted on him when a group of males arrived at their home in Caslon Crescent in the Norton area of the town on February 25 last year.

Alleged gunman Ravi Talware, co-defendants Kevin Waldron, Scott Garrington, along with three youths, are standing trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court jointly accused of taking part in the attacks.

Opening the case on Monday prosecuting barrister Mr Mark Heywood KC said: "On the evening February 25 last year man called John Jones who was also known by the nickname 'Gummy', who was 36-years-old was shot at point blank range in what the evidence suggests was a premeditated murder over a drug debt of £175 or so.

"During the same incident his younger brother Sebastian who was 26 was stabbed in back in the vicinity of his kidney, he was stabbed in the neck and fortunately suffered a minor puncture to his lung. The prosecution case is that the man who fired the fatal shot was Ravi Talware."

Talware, 32, of Cavalier Circus, Bushbury, in Wolverhampton; Waldron, 41 and Garrington, 51, both of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston, are also charged with doing an act to pervert the course of justice relating to the car fire. All six deny murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding, possessing the firearms. Talware, Waldron and Garrington deny perverting the course of justice.