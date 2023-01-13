Police officer injured and rambo knife seized after chase outside Dudley College

An image tweeted by police after the incident. Photo: @GuardianWMP

An officer suffered minor injuries during a chase outside the college, police said.

A number of items were seized during the incident, including drugs and a rambo knife.

One person was taken into custody.

Project Guardian Team WMP – a youth violence and knife crime team – tweeted saying: "Today Taskforce officers assisted @DudleyTownWMP using plain clothes 2 identify violent individuals.

"A chase outside @dudleycollege where an officer sustained minor injuries & a rambo knife, drugs and stolen items from other robberies were recovered.

"1 in custody 4 @DetectivesWMP."