Police officer injured and rambo knife seized after chase outside Dudley College

An officer suffered minor injuries during a chase outside the college, police said.
A number of items were seized during the incident, including drugs and a rambo knife.
One person was taken into custody.
Project Guardian Team WMP – a youth violence and knife crime team – tweeted saying: "Today Taskforce officers assisted @DudleyTownWMP using plain clothes 2 identify violent individuals.
"A chase outside @dudleycollege where an officer sustained minor injuries & a rambo knife, drugs and stolen items from other robberies were recovered.
"1 in custody 4 @DetectivesWMP."
