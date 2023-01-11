Two men arrested in Walsall on suspicion of stealing cars

The action relates to a series of thefts involving vehicles stolen from various addresses in Tamworth, Cannock and East Staffordshire between January and April last year.

Staffordshire Police said under Operation Bormus it has been carrying out investigations and reviewing CCTV footage in relation to the incidents.

In the early hours of Tuesday two men, aged 30 and 26, from Walsall, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

Detective Inspector Pete Cooke, from the force CID, said: “We were determined to start the new year as positively as possible and have managed to arrest six suspects already since the start of 2023.

“Whilst we’re happy with the progress which is being made, we’re still committed to tackling vehicle crime and will be working hard to keep achieving results in the near future."