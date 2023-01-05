More than 17,000 sign petition calling for bleed kits in nightclubs following fatal stabbing of Cody Fisher

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on Boxing Day

The 23-year-old footballer, who used to play for Stourbridge Football Club, was stabbed to death at Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day.

The petition on change.org, which calls for metal detectors and bleed kits at clubs and events, had been signed by more than 17,100 people by Thursday afternoon.

One person who signed the petition wrote: "Cody had his whole life ahead of him. A kind, talented young man who had his life taken away by a knife! At a place where he should have been safe to have fun."

Another wrote: "A metal detector at the entrance of a club should be mandatory to identify a weapon so avoiding another senseless murder."

Cody Fisher playing in a Stourbridge FC v Eastleigh game in 2019

A third said: "Cody should not be dead now he had the rest of his life ahead of him. There must be be metal detectors, first aid available, plus security and bouncers to protect innocent people from mindless criminals."

Kami Carpenter, 21, of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, were charged on Saturday with killing Mr Fisher.

They have both also pleaded not guilty to affray and are due to stand trial in July.

The nightclub had its licence suspended for 28 days on Friday after accusations by police that there had been “serious management failings” at the venue on the night of the incident.

Redditch-born Mr Fisher played for Stratford Town FC, Stourbridge FC and Bromsgrove Sporting and had been signed to Pro Vision sports management.

Tributes poured in following his death.

Steve Beech, from Willenhall, was marketing manager at Stourbridge FC in 2019 when Cody played for the club.

He said: "He was a very quiet lad but very articulate.

"He was a gifted and talented footballer.

"He always had a smile on his face and was very popular on the circuit.

"I was out and about when I heard what had happened from one of Stourbridge's former players.

"I was deeply saddened and shocked. I want to offer condolences to his family.

"Too many incidents like this are happening up and down the country – it's ruining too many lives. It needs to be addressed as soon as possible."

A dedicated web page has been set up by police where people can send information, photos and videos that could help in the investigation.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.