Our true crime limited series features five long-reads and five podcasts, including one about John Stonehouse.

But there's usually extra interest when your local MP is involved and the spotlight of the UK's media focuses on your representative and your town.

Back in the 1970s that's exactly what happened to Black Country people after MP, John Stonehouse - a once high-flying cabinet member tipped as a potential future Prime Minister - became embroiled in a scandal that involved an affair, fraud, faking his own death, constituents' identities, a Miami beach and Australia.

While in the cabinet, John Stonehouse oversaw the introduction of something we all use: Second class stamps. There's something you probably didn't know.

But you also may not have known about his scandalous affair which ended his marriage and a political career that once promised so much more, and led to a spell behind bars.

How many MPs doorstep their constituents to ask about deceased husbands in order to glean information about them? How many MPs have been accused of spying - even if those claims are never proven? Have you ever heard of an MP disappearing from a beach, leading some to think he was kidnapped by the Mafia or eaten by sharks?

John Stonehouse was involved in all of this and more in a scandal that boiled down to one thing: Money problems.

The John Stonehouse story, which will soon be the subject of an ITV series, is one of five we are covering in our new True Crime series.

Each story focuses on infamous crimes that have rocked the Black Country, Staffordshire and beyond.

Among the other stories featured in the series are:

Raymond Morris, the 'Cannock Chase Murderer' who at one time vied with Moors murderer Ian Brady as Britain's most hated man. Morris was convicted of killing a seven-year-old girl, the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl and indecently assaulting a five-year-old. He's long been suspected of being behind the murder of two other children. So vile were his crimes that 18,000 people signed a petition supporting the return of capital punishment.

Paul Dawes, a car motor tycoon who swindled rich people out of their hard-earned cash time and time again. Dubbed 'The Fat Man' because of his 28-stone figure, Dawes was staking huge deposits from hundreds of duped customers for luxury cars that never existed. Despite being jailed for nicking more than £1 million, it didn't stop him repeating the trick. Yet, a seemingly small offence of a stolen photocopier helped bring about his downfall.

Michael Sams, an evil kidnapper, rapist and murderer who placed his victims in a makeshift coffin. One woman managed to return home after her ordeal while another was brutally killed with a hammer. He also taunted police, claiming he'd kill again, but was caught after his first wife recognised his voice in a Crimewatch appeal.

