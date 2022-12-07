Cars 'keyed' by vandals in Shifnal town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

The incident took place on Broadway in Shifnal on Sunday.

Shifnal and Albrighton PCSO Steve Breese asked for anyone with information to contact police.

He said: "Between 5.30pm and 8pm on December 4 several vehicles that were parked on Broadway, Shifnal, were damaged by a sharp object causing deep scratches to the vehicles

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 196-I-041202022.