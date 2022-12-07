Notification Settings

Cars 'keyed' by vandals in Shifnal town centre

By Dominic RobertsonCrimePublished:

Police are hunting vandals who 'keyed' a number of vehicles in Shifnal town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

The incident took place on Broadway in Shifnal on Sunday.

Shifnal and Albrighton PCSO Steve Breese asked for anyone with information to contact police.

He said: "Between 5.30pm and 8pm on December 4 several vehicles that were parked on Broadway, Shifnal, were damaged by a sharp object causing deep scratches to the vehicles

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 196-I-041202022.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

