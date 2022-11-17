Notification Settings

Man wanted on suspicion of robbing 'large amount of cash and cigarettes' from shop in Walsall

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are searching for a man wanted on suspicion of robbing a shop in Walsall.

James Naylor is wanted by police on suspicion of robbery

James Naylor, 37, is wanted on suspicion of robbery after a large amount of cash and cigarettes were stolen last month from the premises.

In an appeal on Twitter, Walsall Police said: "Have you seen James Naylor?

"The 37-year-old is wanted on suspicion of robbery after a large amount of cash and cigarettes were stolen last month from a shop in Walsall.

"If you see him, please contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101.

"Quote 20/915199/22."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

