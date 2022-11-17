Man wanted on suspicion of robbing 'large amount of cash and cigarettes' from shop in Walsall

James Naylor, 37, is wanted on suspicion of robbery after a large amount of cash and cigarettes were stolen last month from the premises.
In an appeal on Twitter, Walsall Police said: "Have you seen James Naylor?
"The 37-year-old is wanted on suspicion of robbery after a large amount of cash and cigarettes were stolen last month from a shop in Walsall.
"If you see him, please contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101.
"Quote 20/915199/22."
