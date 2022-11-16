Notification Settings

B&M staff 'assaulted' by suspected chocolate thieves as police release images of pair

By Lisa O'BrienWillenhallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have released images of two people they wish to speak to after suspected chocolate thieves assaulted staff at a B&M store.

Do you recognise this man and woman? Police want to speak to them after the alleged theft and assault. Photo: West Midlands Police
Walsall Police said more than £100 worth of chocolate was concealed in clothing and a basket by a man and woman at the B&M store in Keyway Retail Park, Willenhall.

When challenged, police say the couple became physically and verbally abusive to staff.

The incident happened around 7.30pm on October 12.

The B&M store manager added: "My staff and I should not be subjected to this sort of assault and abuse. The shop is getting busy for Christmas and this is something we can do without."

Anybody with information can contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website or call 101, quoting reference 20/876305/22.

