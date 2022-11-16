B&M staff 'assaulted' by suspected chocolate thieves as police release images of pair

Do you recognise this man and woman? Police want to speak to them after the alleged theft and assault. Photo: West Midlands Police

Walsall Police said more than £100 worth of chocolate was concealed in clothing and a basket by a man and woman at the B&M store in Keyway Retail Park, Willenhall.

When challenged, police say the couple became physically and verbally abusive to staff.

The incident happened around 7.30pm on October 12.

Police have released images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged theft and assault.

"We want to speak to this man and woman after staff were assaulted at B&M in Keyway Retail Park, #Willenhall.

"More than £100 worth of chocolate was concealed in clothing and a basket by a couple. When challenged, they became physically and verbally abusive to staff."

The B&M store manager added: "My staff and I should not be subjected to this sort of assault and abuse. The shop is getting busy for Christmas and this is something we can do without."