Mark Jack, 45, was jailed for 12 years at Birmingham Magistrates Court

Mark Jack, 45, was jailed for 12 years at Birmingham Crown Court on November 10.

In March last year, he stopped a man in the street on Belle Walk, Moseley, and asked for money.

The 65-year-old man said he had no change, at which point Jack threw a can of cider at his face and began punching and kicking him to the ground.

He then stole the man’s mobile phone, bank card and rucksack, leaving him lying in the street with multiple facial injuries. The man was found by a passer-by who contacted police.

Jack used the man’s bank card at a shop nearby, officers immediately began investigating and retrieved CCTV from the shop.

An image was circulated with the local neighbourhood police team and sent for facial recognition, and a public appeal went out on police social media pages which led to him being identified as Mark Jack.

Jack, of Percy Road, Birmingham was arrested and charged with robbery in June.

Investigating Officer Mohammed Fraz, from Force CID, said: “This was a nasty attack and Mark Jack has rightly been brought to justice.

"We built a strong case of evidence against Jack and have managed to take a violent criminal off the streets.

“It comes after we issued an appeal on social media for information to support our investigation. We’re hugely grateful to everyone who shared our appeal and helped our enquiries. I also want to thank the passer-by who stopped and helped the injured man.