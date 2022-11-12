Three arrested after stolen car recovered in Sandwell

Smethwick Police said the vehicle had been stolen in a car key burglary.
The team tweeted on Friday night: "Tonight our team have recovered stolen car from a car key Burglary x3 persons in custody and owner soon to be reunited with vehicle."
Tonight our team have recovered stolen car from a car key Burglary x3 persons in custody and owner soon to be reunited with vehicle #teamwork @SWPartnerships @SandwellPolice @Z_Hussain87 @JalalMohammed @Trafficwmp @DaveThompsonCC @WestMidsPCC #NeighbourhoodPolicing pic.twitter.com/iAXLifyKIf— Smethwick Police (@SmethwickWMP) November 11, 2022