Three arrested after stolen car recovered in Sandwell

By Lisa O'Brien

Three people have been arrested after police recovered a stolen car in Sandwell.

This stolen car was recovered by police. Photo: @SmethwickWMP
Smethwick Police said the vehicle had been stolen in a car key burglary.

The team tweeted on Friday night: "Tonight our team have recovered stolen car from a car key Burglary x3 persons in custody and owner soon to be reunited with vehicle."

