Police patrols to tackle railway anti-social behaviour on Chase Line service

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers will carry out targeted operations on West Midlands Railway services between Birmingham New Street and Rugeley via Walsall after complaints.

British Transport Police Insp Paul Finlayson said: “Through partnership working we’re working tirelessly to deter criminality and anti-social behaviour on the railway network, and we’re stepping up our patrols across this line using targeted operations.

"We need parents to have some awareness of where their children and young people are. We have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour from teenagers and need to work with parents to ensure their children are not involved and remind them of the dangers and potential impact of being involved in criminality.

“We want people to look after themselves this season and enjoy themselves, and we ask everyone to be sensible and considerate of other passengers. If we do get called out to anti-social behaviour incidents we will take action as the railway needs to be a safe place for everyone using the network.

“Passengers continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting crimes and concerns by texting 61016.”

West Midlands Railway customer experience director Jonny Wiseman said: “The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority and I welcome these additional British Transport Police patrols on the Chase Line in response to an increase in anti-social behaviour along the route.