Appeal for witnesses after Grand Central knife fight

A 17-year-old was left with knife wounds to the face and arm. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Two young men got into a fight in Grand Central on Saturday, near Foyles and Joe and the Juice, at around 4.45pm.

A 17-year-old was left with knife wounds to his face and arm. While they weren't life-threatening, he still needed hospital treatment.

Two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have each been charged with possession of a knife, and one also faces a charge of possession of cocaine.

They have both been remanded in police custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today (Thu 3 Nov).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Investigators want to establish exactly what happened so they're asking any witnesses, anyone who captured the incident on their phone, or has any information to get in touch.

"You can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting investigation number 20/757179/22.

"We can't stop knife crime alone. If you know someone who carries a knife, you're right to be worried.