Jomaa Jerrare

Jomaa Jerrare, aged 52, was found by officers on Bridgnorth Road just before 2.30am on August 9, 2021.

Police at the scene in Bridgnorth Road

Now Clive O'Connor, 57, of Bridge Street in Bilston, has been charged after an investigation by Staffordshire Police.

He is due to appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.

Bridgnorth Road in Perton was closed after the discovery was made