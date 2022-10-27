The data roughly equates to an average of four a day.

NSPCC data for 2021/2022 shows 1,471 crimes were recorded in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, West Mercia and the West Midlands over that period.

And in the same period in England and Wales there were 17,486 crimes logged by police where children had been sexually exploited, the charity said.

It comes as part of the NSPCC's campaign to encourage more at-risk teenagers and children to use Childline for immediate and confidential support.

Darren Worth, service head of Childline, said: “Sexual exploitation is a complex crime and often when children describe what is happening in their relationship, they don’t realise they are being groomed and abused.

“Our counsellors have heard from children who have said they didn’t realise what they experienced in a relationship or friendship was wrong until they were much older, and some said at the time they thought their abuser was someone they could trust.

“Others said they thought they were to blame for what had happened and were scared about what would happen if they did speak out.

“This is why this campaign is so important as it’s essential that all children and young people have an awareness of this issue and know that no matter what the circumstances are, that sexual exploitation is never a child’s fault and there are people like Childline who can help.”