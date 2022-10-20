Controlling husband guilty of attempting to kill Walsall dinner lady

Police officers at the scene

Dinner lady Maureen Wedderburn, 66, suffered 10 stab wounds to her head and body after husband Hugh attacked her near a school, in West Bromwich Road, Fullbrook, in Walsall, as she walked to work on April 6.

After 90 minutes deliberating on Thursday a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court unanimously found Hugh Wedderburn, 67, of Delves, guilty of attempted murder.

Giving evidence previously, Mrs Wedderburn who recovered from her injuries, described to the jury that she made a decision to leave her husband of 40 years due to his controlling and obsessive behaviour the month before the attack.

She told the court he had wrongly accused her of having an affair with a man called 'Vincent'. She said she had had enough of his paranoid behaviour and moved in with their daughter.

Wedderburn had been waiting for her in West Bromwich Road shortly before 7.50am and accused her of being late for work, when she was not before asking her to come back him. When she refused he stabbed her with a kitchen knife in front of horrified passerbys on their way to work and children on their way to school.

Mrs Wedderburn told the court: “When he was stabbing me I just kept on thinking ‘why, why, why would someone do this who has known me so long’. And I thought ‘he is going to kill me’ but I fought back.” “I remember kicking back, which he did not expect, and shouting ‘help me, help me’ and I could see people were coming out their houses and shouting at him to stop."

Film footage of the incident unfolding in broad daylight was shown to the jury.

Wedderburn, of Newbolt Street, Delves, in Walsall, denied attempting to murder her claiming that he only wanted to injure his wife. He told the jury that he had been feeling depressed at the time and knew he had hurt her. He added that God had stopped him from continuing the attack.

Witnesses and arriving police described how he was sitting on wall nearby with the weapon dripping with blood in the aftermath and appearing "spent" from carrying out the stabbing.

The former childhood sweethearts got married in 1981 resulting in three children. But over time decades jealous Wedderburn accused her of having affairs, pestering her with phone calls when she was out shopping with her own children.