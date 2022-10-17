Driver reported after police find number of failures with vehicle carrying 'abnormal load' on the M5

Police stopped an abnormal load on the M5. Photo: @CMPG

The Central Motorway Police Group said officers had stopped a vehicle at junction two of the motorway to carry out a check.

They found there was no movement order or escort vehicle, marker boards were missing and the driver had not completed daily checks.

Officers stopped the vehicle from travelling on and reported the driver.

The Central Motorway Police Group posted on Twitter on Sunday evening: "M5 J2 abnormal load stopped by officers for a check.

"Lucky we did as there was no movement order, no attendant/escort vehicle, marker boards missing, driver not completed daily checks, load insure and had shifted. 5419YF (CG)

"Load is now prohibited from moving unit movement order in place, load secured and all marker boards currently placed on load.