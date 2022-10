The 16-year-old boy was attacked in Coronation Gardens off Priory Road at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Police and medics attended the incident and the boy was taken to hospital.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "The 16-year-old who was stabbed in Coronation Gardens on Tuesday is due to be discharged from hospital.