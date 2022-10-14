Notification Settings

Staffordshire man stopped by police on e-scooter jailed for possession with intent to supply class A drugs

Published:

A man has been jailed for more than three years following a stop and search involving £5,000 of Class A drugs.

Jailed: Fabian Maxwell

Fabian Maxwell, 29, from Horse Fair, Rugeley, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday after officers stopped him for riding an e-scooter illegally.

The 29-year-old was sentenced to three years and nine months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs; being in possession of class B drugs; possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, From the force's disruption team, said: "Maxwell was intent on circulating these harmful drugs within our communities and has been dealt with accordingly.

"We will continue to investigate the supply and circulation of illegal drugs within out county and bring those responsible to justice."

Officers seized two mobile phones and an e-scooter, which was being ridden illegally.

Police then carried out a search of a property in Rugeley and seized a gas canister, £651 in cash, class A drugs worth £5,000, scales and class B drugs.

Maxwell has also been disqualified from driving for two years.

