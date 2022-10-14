Hednesford Town representatives were among the teams who attended a presentation hosted by Staffordshire Police as part of its fan education programme which tackles those who have admitted to abusing others at matches and on social media.

PC Rich Lymer, the force’s new Football Hate Crime Officer said: “Part of my work involves speaking to members of the footballing community in Staffordshire and making sure they know the weight of their own actions – whether online or at the side of a pitch on a match day.

“Football is a sport that unites millions and we want to make sure this continues.”

PC Lymer said: “Discriminatory behaviour of any kind should not be tolerated. The consequences of this behaviour, whether that be online or from the side of a pitch, are severe and may lead to those responsible serving time in prison and receiving football banning orders.

“These actions can change the lives of everyone involved and we all have a duty to protect the integrity of our sport and make sure it keeps its label as ‘the beautiful game’.

“As we approach the Qatar World Cup, we will be continuing our partnership working to ensure that hate crime is left out of this year’s tournament.

“I can’t promise that England will pull off another 66’ triumph, but I can promise that we will continue to tackle discrimination, both on and off the pitch.”

Guests included Alan Bush, from Kick It Out, Staffordshire Football Association and representatives from Stoke City, Port Vale and Burton Albion.