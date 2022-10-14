Man in 50s assaulted with 'bladed weapon' in Kidderminster

The man was attacked while walking home along the underpass between Comberton Road and Worcester Road.
He was assaulted between 11.20pm and midnight on September 3 and was left with an injury to his head.
Officers are appealing for any information while carrying out enquiries.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "If you have any information please contact us via the website on our 'Tell Us About' page quoting reference number 22/87730/22.
"Alternatively, please call 101 quoting the same reference number.
"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111."