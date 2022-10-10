Police dispersal order in place for Walsall housing estate after reports of 'appalling' behaviour

The order has been put in place until 3am on Tuesday(11).

It allows police the powers to ask anyone to leave the area whose behaviour will cause alarm, harassment or distress.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Walsall Police said: "We're continuing to tackle concerns around instances of appalling behaviour by a small minority of young people in #Blakenall.

"We now have a Dispersal Order in place until 3am tomorrow morning which means we have extra powers to break up groups.

"We can ask anyone to leave the area whose behaviour we believe will cause alarm, harassment or distress.

"We continue to have officers from other areas in the force assisting us deliver a range of tactics to deter this totally unacceptable behaviour."