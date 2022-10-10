Notification Settings

Images released of man wanted in connection with Walsall assault that left victim needing reconstructive surgery

By Nathan Rowe

Images have been released of a man wanted in connection to an assault which left the victim needing reconstructive surgery.

Police want to speak to this man

A man aged in his 30s was out with his friends in Walsall when he was assaulted by two men on Darwell Street at around 2am.

He was hit a number of times and suffered serious injuries to his eye and face which left him needing reconstructive surgery.

Police say there is a possibility that he may suffer long-term vision loss in one eye.

A spokesperson for Walsall Police said: "On Thursday, August 4, the victim, aged in his 30s, was out with friends when he was assaulted by two men in Darwell Street at around 2am.

"He was struck a number of times and sustained serious injuries to his eye and face which required reconstructive surgery.

"If you have any information, please get in touch quoting 20/699179/22."

